WestJet says it is working towards restoring full operations after labour dispute

WestJet said its operations have stabilized, projecting minimal future flight cancellations over the labour dispute impacting the July long weekend. While the majority of flight cancellations have passed, WestJet said guests with imminent travel plans are advised to check their flight status prior to leaving for the airport. It encouraged people to check its Guest Updates page for more information about flight status, travel changes, and more. “Due to the labour strike and related disruption to WestJet’s operations that began Friday, June 28, teams across WestJet are working diligently to support all impacted guests as we rebuild to normal operations,” said WestJet in a Wednesday blog post. “Unfortunately, as July long weekend is a peak travel period across Canada, limited availability exists both within our network and through alternative carriers, making options for reaccommodation extremely challenging.”WestJet confirmed it had cancelled eight flights on Thursday. However, the day with the most flight cancellations was Sunday (432). After Sunday was Monday (295). This was followed by Saturday (284), Tuesday (79), and Wednesday (30). “In compliance with the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, in the event reaccommodation with WestJet or an alternative airline isn’t available within 48 hours of a guest’s scheduled departure, guests are entitled to request a refund to their original form of payment,” said WestJet. The WestJet strike ended on Sunday, but it caused officials with it to say massive damage had been done to it and travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.READ MORE: WestJet blames federal government for strike ‘massive damage’ to air travellersIt blamed the Canadian government for a lack of clarity over Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan’s order for binding arbitration. That is because a loophole in the Labour Relations Act allowed 680 workers to walk off the job and defy the ministerial decree, forcing it to ground 130 aircrafts at 13 airports in the absence of required inspections.