What number would be considered 'passable' for Poilievre in upcoming leadership review?

The last Conservative leadership review ended in an 84% approval for Stephan Harper in 2005, but can Poilievre best his former boss's number 20 years later?
Pierre Poilievre at a press conference in Calgary on Wednesday.
Pierre Poilievre at a press conference in Calgary on Wednesday.
