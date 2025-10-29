What the Bank of Canada's rate cut means to mortgage and personal loan rates

The Bank of Canada’s (the bank) move to cut its overnight rate to 2.25% from 2.5% on Wednesday will see an almost immediate drop in variable mortgage rates but also signals its concerns of the potential of a weaken economy.

“The bank opted to cut its benchmark rate again by 25 basis points, in response to soft labour market concerns and sluggish GDP over the medium-term. However, now that the effects of the prolonged trade war are becoming more clear, the bank now expects economic growth to remain sluggish for the second half of 2025, and to pick back up in 2026,” says Penelope Graham of Ratehub.ca.

“As a result of the rate cut, the overnight lending rate is now at a low not seen since Spring of 2022.”

“If lenders pass the full discount on to borrowers and leave their spreads to prime untouched, the lowest five-year variable mortgage rate could lower to 3.45%.

However, lenders are more likely to reduce these spreads when rates are trending lower. It is best for borrowers to get a pre-approval and rate hold as soon as possible to preserve current spreads to prime.”

Fixed mortgage rates decreased prior to the bank’s announcement, says Graham.