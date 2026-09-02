What the Bank of Canada's rate hold means for housing and mortgages

CALGARY — The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold its overnight interest rate didn’t surprise a majority of market watchers who say the move will have little effect on mortgage rates.

“The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold its overnight rate at 2.25% was widely expected and reflects the bank’s difficult position in balancing between tariff-driven inflationary pressures and the risk that a prolonged trade war will slow economic growth,” said Jamie David, vice-president of mortgages at Ratehub.ca ,



“With the latest inflation data showing headline CPI at 3% and energy prices once again rising amid renewed conflict between the US and Iran, the bank has little room to move aggressively in either direction.”

It was the seventh rate hold in a row but that doesn't rule out changes, said David.



“Future rate cuts remain on the table. The bank has acknowledged that tariffs and higher energy and gasoline prices pose risks to inflation,” she said. “However, if the trade war begins to weaken consumer spending, business investment and employment, the bank may eventually need to cut to support growth amid economic pressure.”

David said fixed rate mortgages could move in either direction in the coming weeks.