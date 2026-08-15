Who's at the top of the liquor leaderboard; All 13 provinces and territories ranked by alcohol consumption

Alcohol has been in the news recently with the refusal of certain provinces to stock American liquor on their shelves being a major irritant in the ongoing trade negotiations between Canada and the United States.Even with American liquor off the shelves, Canadians across the country pride themselves on their ability to drink, and many hold fierce regional pride in their provinces' ability to out-drink another.But out of 10 provinces, which one spends the most, per person, on average, on liquor, per year?13. Saskatchewan - $662 per personComing in last place is the breadbasket of the country. Saskatchewan, despite being the second largest producer of barley, a key ingredient in beer, can hang its head high as the most responsible province when it comes to money spent on liquor. The home of Old Style Pilsner might be the last place for money spent, but anyone who has been to a Roughriders game can certainly attest to the drinking prowess of the average flatlander.12. Prince Edward Island - $679 per personIn second-to-last place is the Garden in the Gulf with a slightly higher average spend per person at $679. Not renowned for its domestic alcohol production, PEI is, unsurprisingly, quite low down the list and is the lowest ranked of all four Atlantic provinces..11. British Columbia - $693 per personIt can be imagined that this number may have gone down since the legalization of marijuana, as anyone who's spent any time on the West Coast can tell you those B.C. boys have more of a panache for dope than they do for liquor. Still, B.C. is one of the country's largest producers of wine and can claim one of the biggest and best microbrewing industries in the country. They're also home to Kokanee Brewery, so, in the mind of this writer at least, that should be enough to bump them up a couple of theoretical spots.10. Alberta - $730 per personCracking the top ten is the land of oil and cattle, as Alberta marks the second highest per-person spend on liquor among Western Canadian provinces. Home of some of the best rye whisky in the country, Alberta is most known internationally for Alberta Premium Canadian Rye Whisky, one of the best-selling Canadian whiskies in the world. Alberta can also claim to be the birthplace of one of Canada's most iconic drinks, as the Caesar was invented at the Owlsnest Bar in Calgary.9. Manitoba - $748 per personRounding out the Western provinces is Manitoba, coming in at ninth place. Manitoba is most well known as being the home of the globally iconic whisky brand Crown Royale, which is made from local rye and water in Gimli. It's no surprise that Manitoba ranks as the top Western province for alcohol consumption, as anyone who has spent any time in Winnipeg in winter can tell you, there's not much else to do for six months of the year, especially if the Jets are having a bad season.8. Ontario - $750 per personJust barely beating Manitoba for eighth place is the centre of the universe, Ontario. The most populated province in the country comes up a little short in the per capita rankings but ranks as, by far, the largest overall purchaser of alcohol of any province with $8.2 billion in annual sales. In fact, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, the province's liquor distributor, is the single largest institutional purchaser of alcohol in the world..7. New Brunswick - $778 per personSat in the heavy-boozing area of Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick, as it does in most areas, falls behind its more notable neighbours of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. All jokes aside, New Brunswick is the home of, unarguably, the best beer in the country, as Moosehead Brewery, the largest independent brewery in Canada, still calls St. John home.6. Nunavut - $803 per personThe first territory on this list, Canada's coldest, largest, and northernmost region, is a testament to the time-tested Canadian tradition of staying inside and drinking once the mercury drops below zero, which it rarely rises above in Nunavut. Nunavut, like the other territories, has very limited domestic liquor production but does play host to a decent craft beer scene in Iqaluit, the territory's capital and largest settlement.5. Nova Scotia - $857 per personThe home of Trailer Park Boys and Alexander Keith's is, unsurprisingly, in the top five of this list. Nova Scotia has one of the longest and most storied brewing histories in the country, with Keith's being one of the longest continuously operating breweries in the country, having been founded in 1820. The provincial capital of Halifax can also brag about having one of the best bar scenes in the country, as any former student of Dalhousie, Kings College, or St. Mary's can attest.4. Quebec - $870 per personArguably Canada's most esteemed beer-producing province comes in fourth place, with the home of Molson Canadian ranking as the second highest among all provinces. Home to the oldest brewery in the country, the aforementioned Molson was founded in 1786, 81 years before confederation. Quebec has the longest and most storied brewing history of any province and, as much as many English Canadians wouldn't like to admit it, accounts for a good chunk of the beer we consume across the country..3. Newfoundland and Labrador - $1,125 per personComing in as the top province in Atlantic Canada, as well as number one for all provinces, is, unsurprisingly, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Rock is well known for its peculiar, alcohol-based traditions such as kissing the cod and getting 'Screeched In.' Screech Rum and Lamb's Rum are two of the best-selling liquors in the easternmost province in confederation with the Newfies, proving that, as everyone knows, mixing hard spirits and fishing is one of Canada's most treasured pastimes.2. Yukon - $1,144 per personThe Klondike territory comes up just short in this battle of the booze but has clearly maintained the strong drinking culture that the prospectors brought up to the cold northern land during the gold rush. In terms of alcohol, the Yukon is probably most well known for the Dawson City Sourtoe Cocktail. The cocktail consists of a mummified toe within a shot of whisky. The delightful sounding drink is available at the Sourdough Saloon in downtown Dawson City. Drink at your own risk!1. Northwest Territories - $1,558 per personConformably taking the top spot is the Northwest Territories, which spends, on average, $414 more than the next highest territory. Putting into perspective just how much money this is, $1,558 is more than the average annual wage in Sudan, which is roughly $1,300. Despite the inflated cost of alcohol in the northern territories, this is still an insane amount of money. Whether this top spot is a source of pride or shame will be up to those in NWT, but the number is still impressive nonetheless.