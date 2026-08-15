Canadian

Who's at the top of the liquor leaderboard; All 13 provinces and territories ranked by alcohol consumption

Which provinces and territories spend the most, per person, on alcohol every year?
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People enjoying a beerPEG93 Wikimedia
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Canadian liqour industry
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