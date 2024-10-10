Winnipeg School Division leader apologizes for 'colonialism' slogan displayed during staff training event

Winnipeg School Division (WSD) superintendent Matt Henderson has taken full responsibility and apologized for a slogan displayed during a professional development day presentation interpreted by certain attendees to be anti-Israel. During the keynote presentation for the professional development day at the Canada Life Centre, keynote speaker Chris Emdin made statements about terrorism while the scoreboard displayed the message “Resistance to colonialism is not terrorism.”“While the keynote was focused on indigenous education and equity work, many interpreted this specific quote as an opinion about the war in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas,” said Henderson in a Wednesday letter to WSD staff. “There is no circumstance when terrorism should be excused.”.Henderson said excusing terrorism by trying to downplay it and reframe it as resistance to colonialism “cannot be lessons we pass on, and the speaker’s view does not reflect the view of the leadership of WSD in this context.” In response, he said he would be sending this formal apology to all staff and offered assurance it is focused on indigenous education, reconciliation, and equity for all people. He concluded by saying there is no equity in terrorism. “Following this message, I will be speaking with my team and Dr. Emdin to ensure that future messaging is consistent with our mission and values and support of all communities,” he said. Emdin had defended his speech by saying critics were not at it, where he spoke about colonial teaching practices and students having intimidating and aggressive responses some times. “Any other interpretation is intellectually dishonest and a gross misrepresentation of the sentiments shared to all who attended,” said Emdin. .This ordeal comes after Canadian Israeli activist Ron East said in December his arrest was a black day for relations between the Winnipeg Police Service and the city’s Jewish community..SLOBODIAN: Not standing with Israel in Winnipeg.“I told the police after that our community has no trust in you when they see you arresting me, yet letting the other side do whatever they want,” said East. “The message you’re sending is you are going to target the Jewish community.”