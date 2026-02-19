Winter storms put a freeze on Canadian home sales in January

Two regions of Ontario that led sales in the red-hot housing markets in the country over the last few years have done a complete reversal and now lead the country in contributing to a 5.8% drop in January from December and down 16.2% from January 2024.

And it’s due to the weather, says Shaun Cathcart, senior economist with the Canadian Real Estate Board (CREA).

“The monthly decline in national home sales was driven primarily by less activity in the Greater Golden Horseshoe and Southwestern Ontario, suggesting that the story was probably more about a historic winter storm than a downshift in demand,” said Cathcart in CREA’s monthly market update.

“Notwithstanding the chilly start to the year, we continue to expect 2026 will ultimately be defined by pent-up demand from first-time buyers finally seeing a chance to enter the market.”

New supply across the country increased 7.3% on a month-over-month basis in January, as sellers seemed eager to get the year started.

“The burst of new supply was driven by about two-thirds of local markets, and led by Montreal, Quebec City, Calgary, Greater Vancouver and Victoria,” said Cathcart.

“Meanwhile, Central and Southwestern Ontario were far less prominent. In many cases, recording declines, reinforcing the view that winter weather was a primary factor in January in those regions, as it appears to have suppressed both demand and supply.”