OTTAWA — A national women's advocacy group is calling on the Carney government to fundamentally reform Canada's Employment Insurance (EI) system, citing its eligibility criteria and benefit formula as discriminatory to women.The National Association of Women and the Law (NAWL) released a report today (Tuesday) outlining 28 recommendations for legislative reform. These include introducing a minimum weekly benefit, more flexible eligibility, and restructuring the parental benefits scheme.The report 'Opening the Black Box: Addressing Gender Discrimination in the Employment Insurance System' contends that women are the ones who are being systematically disadvantaged by the EI system. The system, as it currently exists, is not designed to account for the fact that women work differently than men."The employment insurance system has a gender problem," said Amanda Therrien, the organization's senior staffer, at a news conference on Parliament Hill."Women are less likely to qualify for benefits. When they do qualify, they get less and are entitled to fewer weeks of support."The organization maintains that the current system (which bases eligibility for regular EI on the number of insurable hours worked and the regional unemployment rate) is particularly detrimental to women, as they are more likely to work part-time..The report recommends that Canadians be eligible for EI based on either the number of weeks or the number of hours worked, and that an earnings-based eligibility threshold be introduced for maternity and parental benefits, similar to that in Québec's parental insurance plan.The report also objects to the amount that Canadians get while on EI.Standard, maternity and regular parental benefits generally replace 55% of the claimant's previous insurable earnings (subject to a maximum). Extended parental benefits replace just 33%."The figure has remained unchanged for 30 years," the Therrien said, referring to the 55% figure..There's no minimum weekly benefit amount, so there's nothing to stop women from going into poverty on EI.Among its recommendations, it is calling for a progressive income replacement rate and for Ottawa to index its EI family supplement to inflation.The supplement is meant to provide extra financial assistance to low-income claimants with children. Its family income eligibility threshold has stayed below $26k for over 20 years.The organization also took issue with the restriction on combining regular EI with maternity and parental benefits, estimating that 3,300 women are impacted each year.It referred to the September Federal Court of Appeal decision, which found that the restrictions on combining benefits violated women's equality rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.The report also recommends introducing individual, non-transferable parental benefits for parents who didn't give birth, creating a stronger incentive for couples to share parental leave and enabling greater flexibility in combining paid work with parental benefits.NAWL argued that the current system encourages the lower-earning parent (generally the mother) to take the bulk of the parental leave, which in turn affects women's participation in the workforce..The report cites the temporary EI measures put in place during the pandemic and Québec's Parental Insurance Program as examples of what Ottawa could look to when reforming the federal system.The organization is urging Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu to make EI reform a legislative priority.