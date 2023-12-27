Young Winnipeg teens charged with manslaughter, weapons after violent spree

“During the assault, one of the suspects attempted to discharge the firearm at the victim, however, the firearm misfired.”Winnipeg Police Service.Four teens — boys aged 14-16 — have been charged with manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a Winnipeg man.Police are still searching for two teens aged 14 and 15 alleged to have been involved in the Nov. 11 deadly assault.Peter Filip was attacked while standing outside at a beer vendor on Winnipeg’s Arlington Street at 2 a.m. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.“The group repeatedly assaulted the victim and escalated with one of the suspects fatally stabbing the victim,” said Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) in a release Wednesday.“One of the suspects also produced a firearm with which he struck the victim during the assault. The suspects fled on foot.”That firearm was a saw-off rifle.The four teens were arrested and charged between Dec. 11 and Dec. 20. They remain in custody.Filip was the first victim in a violent spree that night.After attacking Filip, four of the suspects approached three male teens aged 14 to 16 and “physically assaulted and robbed them of their clothing while brandishing the firearm,” said police.“One of the victims attended hospital and received medical treatment for an upper-body injury.”.Their names cannot be released according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act privacy policyWinnipeg Police.After that, four suspects requested a ride from a motorist.“The suspects entered the 28-year-old male victim’s vehicle, presented the knife, and physically assaulted him.”“During the assault, one of the suspects attempted to discharge the firearm at the victim, however, the firearm misfired.”They tried to steal his vehicle, but he disarmed the attacker with the saw-off rifle, took control of his vehicle and headed to police headquarters.“The victim sustained an upper-body injury for which he did not require medical attention.”The accused are suspects in subsequent robberies.Additional charges are anticipated.Their names cannot be released according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act privacy policy.The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the related incidents and asks anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org