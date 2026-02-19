Careers

NOW HIRING: Administration Manager

Manager: Administration Job Description

Position Overview

The Manager: Administration is responsible for overseeing the Administration Department and ensuring the company’s day-to-day financial, administrative, and operational functions run smoothly.

This role also serves as Executive Assistant to the Publisher, President & CEO, providing high-level organizational and administrative support.

Reporting and Parameters

The Administration Manager reports to the Director of Operations and works closely with the Publisher, President & CEO.

Performance will be reviewed annually.

Duties and Responsibilities

Accounting & Financial Administration

  • Perform full-cycle bookkeeping using accounting software.

  • Perform monthly bank and credit card reconciliations, ensuring accuracy and timely resolution of discrepancies.

  • Manage accounts receivable and accounts payable processes.

  • Process payroll and contractor payments.

  • Administer employee vacation, leave tracking, and benefits documentation.

  • Prepare invoices and track payments.

  • Prepare and file GST/HST returns and support other indirect tax compliance requirements.

  • Support budgeting and financial reporting processes.

  • Coordinate with external accounting partners as required.

Membership & Customer Experience

  • Oversee subscription management and membership services.

  • Respond to member inquiries via email and phone; resolve billing or access issues.

  • Ensure a smooth onboarding experience for new members.

  • Maintain accurate membership records and databases.

Executive Support

  • Manage executive calendar, meeting coordination, and travel arrangements.

  • Draft correspondence and assist with preparation of reports and presentations.

  • Coordinate executive communications and internal documentation.

  • Prepare board meeting packages, board meeting minutes, assemble financial and operational reports, and coordinate meeting logistics and documentation.

Event Coordination & Office Management

  • Coordinate company events including conferences, large-scale public events, and internal meetings.

  • Manage vendor communications, logistics, and event materials.

  • Oversee general office operations including supplies, equipment, and record keeping.

  • Maintain organized digital filing systems and corporate documentation.

Administrative & Operational Support

  • Draft, issue, and administer employment agreements and contractor contracts.

  • Maintain employee records and documentation.

  • Assist with special projects and operational initiatives as needed.

  • Provide general administrative support to ensure continuity of operations.

  • Establish new administrative procedures as needed.

Office & Facilities Administration

  • Oversee office operations including supply procurement, equipment management, and vendor coordination.

  • Manage office-related accounts and recurring payments, including rent and service providers.

  • Serve as the primary point of contact for the organization, directing inquiries from members, partners, vendors, and the public.

  • Maintain a professional and welcoming office environment that supports staff productivity and organizational reputation.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance, accounting, or related field.

  • Experience in bookkeeping and administrative operations.

  • Proficiency with accounting software (Quickbooks Online) and Microsoft Office (Excel and Word).

  • Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

  • Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

  • Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

  • Proficiency in business software systems and digital tools.

  • Demonstrated alignment with and enthusiasm for the mission, values, and editorial perspective of the Western Standard.

Please send your resume to careers@westernstandard.news

