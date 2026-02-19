NOW HIRING: Administration Manager

Manager: Administration Job Description

Position Overview

The Manager: Administration is responsible for overseeing the Administration Department and ensuring the company’s day-to-day financial, administrative, and operational functions run smoothly.

This role also serves as Executive Assistant to the Publisher, President & CEO, providing high-level organizational and administrative support.

Reporting and Parameters

The Administration Manager reports to the Director of Operations and works closely with the Publisher, President & CEO.

Performance will be reviewed annually.

Duties and Responsibilities

Accounting & Financial Administration

Perform full-cycle bookkeeping using accounting software.

Perform monthly bank and credit card reconciliations, ensuring accuracy and timely resolution of discrepancies.

Manage accounts receivable and accounts payable processes.

Process payroll and contractor payments.

Administer employee vacation, leave tracking, and benefits documentation.

Prepare invoices and track payments.

Prepare and file GST/HST returns and support other indirect tax compliance requirements.

Support budgeting and financial reporting processes.

Coordinate with external accounting partners as required.

Membership & Customer Experience

Oversee subscription management and membership services.

Respond to member inquiries via email and phone; resolve billing or access issues.

Ensure a smooth onboarding experience for new members.

Maintain accurate membership records and databases.

Executive Support

Manage executive calendar, meeting coordination, and travel arrangements.

Draft correspondence and assist with preparation of reports and presentations.

Coordinate executive communications and internal documentation.

Prepare board meeting packages, board meeting minutes, assemble financial and operational reports, and coordinate meeting logistics and documentation.

Event Coordination & Office Management

Coordinate company events including conferences, large-scale public events, and internal meetings.

Manage vendor communications, logistics, and event materials.

Oversee general office operations including supplies, equipment, and record keeping.

Maintain organized digital filing systems and corporate documentation.

Administrative & Operational Support

Draft, issue, and administer employment agreements and contractor contracts.

Maintain employee records and documentation.

Assist with special projects and operational initiatives as needed.

Provide general administrative support to ensure continuity of operations.

Establish new administrative procedures as needed.

Office & Facilities Administration

Oversee office operations including supply procurement, equipment management, and vendor coordination.

Manage office-related accounts and recurring payments, including rent and service providers.

Serve as the primary point of contact for the organization, directing inquiries from members, partners, vendors, and the public.

Maintain a professional and welcoming office environment that supports staff productivity and organizational reputation.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance, accounting, or related field.

Experience in bookkeeping and administrative operations.

Proficiency with accounting software (Quickbooks Online) and Microsoft Office (Excel and Word).

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in business software systems and digital tools.

Demonstrated alignment with and enthusiasm for the mission, values, and editorial perspective of the Western Standard.

Please send your resume to careers@westernstandard.news