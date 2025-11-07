NOW HIRING: Business Reporter

Business Reporter Job Description



The Western Standard is looking for a driven, curious, and fast-working Business Reporter to join our growing newsroom.

About the Role:

Our business reporters cover the economy, corporate news, energy, markets, and entrepreneurship across Western Canada—delivering original, compelling content to our national audience. You'll be part of a high-output newsroom that values independence, speed, and strong editorial standards.

What You’ll Do:

Write timely, accurate, and engaging business and financial news stories on a frequent basis

Monitor market trends, government policy, and industry developments relevant to Western Canada’s economy

Conduct interviews with business leaders, analysts, and policymakers

Use FOI tools and original reporting to dig deeper into economic and corporate issues

Uphold the Western Standard’s editorial principles and style guide

Collaborate with editors and team members to meet editorial goals

Maintain a professional social media presence and engage with readers

Stay informed about audience engagement and performance metrics

What We’re Looking For:

2–4 years of newsroom or business reporting experience preferred

A portfolio of published work, ideally including business or financial stories

Strong research, analytical, and communication skills

Self-starters who can work independently and meet deadlines

A degree in journalism, business, economics, or communications is an asset but not required

To Apply:

Please send your resume, cover letter, and 2–3 writing samples to careers@westernstandard.news