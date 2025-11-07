NOW HIRING: Business Reporter

Careers

Business Reporter
Business Reporter Job Description


The Western Standard is looking for a driven, curious, and fast-working Business Reporter to join our growing newsroom.

About the Role:
Our business reporters cover the economy, corporate news, energy, markets, and entrepreneurship across Western Canada—delivering original, compelling content to our national audience. You'll be part of a high-output newsroom that values independence, speed, and strong editorial standards.

What You’ll Do:

  • Write timely, accurate, and engaging business and financial news stories on a frequent basis

  • Monitor market trends, government policy, and industry developments relevant to Western Canada’s economy

  • Conduct interviews with business leaders, analysts, and policymakers

  • Use FOI tools and original reporting to dig deeper into economic and corporate issues

  • Uphold the Western Standard’s editorial principles and style guide

  • Collaborate with editors and team members to meet editorial goals

  • Maintain a professional social media presence and engage with readers

  • Stay informed about audience engagement and performance metrics

What We’re Looking For:

  • 2–4 years of newsroom or business reporting experience preferred

  • A portfolio of published work, ideally including business or financial stories

  • Strong research, analytical, and communication skills

  • Self-starters who can work independently and meet deadlines

  • A degree in journalism, business, economics, or communications is an asset but not required

To Apply:
Please send your resume, cover letter, and 2–3 writing samples to careers@westernstandard.news

