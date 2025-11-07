NOW HIRING: Business Reporter

Business Reporter Job Description
The Western Standard is looking for a driven, curious, and fast-working Business Reporter to join our growing newsroom.
About the Role:
Our business reporters cover the economy, corporate news, energy, markets, and entrepreneurship across Western Canada—delivering original, compelling content to our national audience. You'll be part of a high-output newsroom that values independence, speed, and strong editorial standards.
What You’ll Do:
Write timely, accurate, and engaging business and financial news stories on a frequent basis
Monitor market trends, government policy, and industry developments relevant to Western Canada’s economy
Conduct interviews with business leaders, analysts, and policymakers
Use FOI tools and original reporting to dig deeper into economic and corporate issues
Uphold the Western Standard’s editorial principles and style guide
Collaborate with editors and team members to meet editorial goals
Maintain a professional social media presence and engage with readers
Stay informed about audience engagement and performance metrics
What We’re Looking For:
2–4 years of newsroom or business reporting experience preferred
A portfolio of published work, ideally including business or financial stories
Strong research, analytical, and communication skills
Self-starters who can work independently and meet deadlines
A degree in journalism, business, economics, or communications is an asset but not required
To Apply:
Please send your resume, cover letter, and 2–3 writing samples to careers@westernstandard.news