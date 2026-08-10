NOW HIRING: Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager

Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager Job Description



The Western Standard is looking for a driven, curious, and fast-working Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager to join our growing newsroom.

The Western Standard is seeking a highly driven and creative Digital Marketing & Social Media Manager to join our team in Calgary. This role is ideal for someone who understands the digital landscape, knows how to grow audiences online, and can build campaigns that convert readers into subscribers and donors.

The ideal candidate is experienced, proactive, and results-oriented. You’ll be responsible for owning our digital presence—from managing social media and email campaigns to coordinating digital fundraising and marketing initiatives.

Responsibilities include:

Managing and growing all social media accounts (X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)

Creating and scheduling content, monitoring performance, and optimizing for growth and engagement

Running and reporting on paid social campaigns to drive traffic, subscriptions, and fundraising

Writing marketing emails for newsletter promotion, subscription campaigns, and fundraising pushes

Managing MailerLite email campaigns from concept to send, including list segmentation and performance analysis

Leading digital campaigns to promote editorial content, subscriber offers, and donation drives

Implementing SEO strategies in collaboration with editorial and technical staff

Supporting the planning and promotion of in-person fundraising events

Brainstorming and executing campaign ideas to drive brand growth, readership, and revenue

Assist with content management system (CMS) tasks.

You’re a good fit if you:

Are focused on outcomes and constantly look for ways to improve campaign performance

Have experience with X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn—both organic and paid

Are proficient with MailerLite or similar email marketing platforms

Are a strong writer who can craft copy that converts across multiple channels

Are organized, independent, and comfortable working in a fast-paced news environment

Are familiar with the Western Standard brand and understand what we bring to the broader Canadian media landscape

Support the mission of building an independent Western Canadian media outlet

This is a full-time, in-office position based in Calgary.

If you’re ready to help lead the digital growth of one of Western Canada’s fastest-growing media outlets, we’d like to hear from you.

Please apply with a resume and cover letter. Only applications with resumes and cover letters will be reviewed. Applications can be sent to careers@westernstandard.news