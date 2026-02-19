NOW HIRING: Director of Operations

Director: Operations Division Job Description

Position Overview

The Director of Operations is a senior leadership role responsible for overseeing the Operations Division of the Western Standard.

This division includes revenue generation, advertising sales, marketing, membership growth and retention, financial oversight, human resources, systems management, and general administration.

The Director of Operations ensures that operational strategy, financial performance, and internal systems align with the company’s overall mission and annual strategic plan.

Reporting and Parameters

The Director of Operations reports directly to the Publisher, President & CEO.

Performance will be reviewed annually.

Duties and Responsibilities

Executive Leadership

Provide strategic direction and oversight for all functions within the Operations Division.

Lead, mentor, and develop operations staff and contractors.

Protect and uphold the Company Values of the Western Standard.

Meet regularly with the Publisher, President & CEO to review progress against strategic goals.

Serve as operational leader in the absence of the Publisher, President & CEO.

Revenue Strategy & Business Development

Develop and execute operational strategies that support revenue growth across advertising, memberships, sponsorships, partnerships, and events.

Oversee advertising programs, corporate memberships, and strategic partnership initiatives.

Build and maintain relationships with community and industry leaders to support growth and investment.

Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and adjust tactics to achieve revenue and operational targets.

Financial Management

Oversee budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting processes.

Monitor company financial performance and cash flow.

Ensure appropriate financial controls and sound fiscal management practices are maintained.

Collaborate with external accounting partners to support accurate reporting and compliance.

Systems & Operational Excellence

Oversee operational systems including CMS platforms, payment processors, CRM systems, and accounting software.

Lead process improvements and implement tools that enhance efficiency and scalability.

Ensure operational continuity and timely resolution of technical issues impacting revenue or membership services.

Develop and maintain operational policies and procedures that support long-term sustainability.

Sales & Partnership Contract Administration

Draft and administer advertising, sponsorship, and sales agreements.

Track contract terms, renewal dates, deliverables, and invoicing schedules.

Maintain organized contract records and documentation.

Cross-Departmental Collaboration

Work collaboratively with the Editorial Division to ensure contractual, sponsored, and operational commitments are fulfilled.

Support alignment between operational initiatives and editorial strategy.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in business administration or a related field.

· 8–10 years of experience.

· Strong financial and operational acumen.

· Experience in digital media, marketing, or subscription-based businesses is an asset.

· Excellent leadership, communication, and strategic decision-making skills.

· Entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to build and scale operational systems.

· Advanced proficiency in software systems integration, including payment processors, CRM platforms, CMS tools, data tracking systems, subscription software and website plugins, with the ability to evaluate, implement, and optimize interconnected technology solutions.

· Demonstrated alignment with and strong enthusiasm for the mission, values, and editorial perspective of the Western Standard.

Please send your resume to careers@westernstandard.news