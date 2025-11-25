NOW HIRING: Parliamentary Reporter (Ottawa)

Parliamentary Reporter (Ottawa) - Parliament Hill

Position Overview

The Parliamentary Reporter (Ottawa) is responsible for delivering news stories and analysis on current events in the Parliamentary Bureau of the Western Standard. The Parliamentary Reporter will write copy that is topical, compelling and original.

This position will work full-time from the Parliamentary Bureau of the Western Standard in Ottawa, Ontario.

The Western Standard produces a high volume of news and opinion content on a daily basis.

Reporting and Parameters

The Parliamentary Reporter reports directly to the News Editor and Calgary Bureau Chief.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Write frequent and compelling news copy with a rapid turn-around.

Use the Freedom of Information Act and other tools available to obtain compelling and important content for news copy.

Assist Opinion & Broadcast Editor in the management of opinion columnists related to the News Division’s Bureau.

Meet with his or her Bureau Chief and colleagues to assess the direction of their work, develop short-and-long-term goals, and ensure compliance with the Western Standard’s Editorial Principles.

Maintain awareness and knowledge of the Western Standard’s readership and editorial metrics.

Maintain a reasonable and professional social media presence.

Maintain the integrity, truthfulness, and brand of the Company.

Job Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or communications is preferred but not required.

Five to eight years’ industry experience.

Passion for writing and editing interesting copy.

A portfolio of published copy.

Strong knowledge of the media process and industry.

Excellent communications and research skills.

Self-starting.

ONLY APPLICATIONS WITH COVER LETTERS WILL BE REVIEWED. Please submit your application to careers@westernstandard.news.