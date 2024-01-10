BATMAN: Ontario store clerk charged after clubbing robber with bad guy's own bat

The Peterborough Police Service (PPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old store clerk for aggravated assault after he fought back against a robber. On Friday around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store in the King and Bethune Street area, according to a Tuesday press release. Upon arrival, PPS said officers learned the store clerk was helping a customer when a second man came into the store, demanding money and brandishing a baseball bat. A struggle ensued, and the clerk was struck with the bat before getting it away from the suspect. The suspect fled the store. PPS said the clerk followed the suspect out of the store and struck him with the bat on the sidewalk. It added the suspect suffered head injuries and is in a Toronto hospital receiving treatment. The clerk was treated at the scene by EMS. As a result of the investigation, it said an arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old male suspect for robbery, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon. He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday. PPS want to speak with the male customer who was in the store at the time. Anyone with information about this incident can call PPS at (705) 876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. This ordeal comes after a murder charge laid against a Milton, ON, resident accused of fatally shooting an armed intruder was dropped in July. READ MORE: Murder charge dropped against Ontario man accused of killing intruder“I thank the Crown for using their reasonable discretion and agreeing to withdraw the charges today,” said Milton, ON, resident Ali Mian’s lawyer Jag Virk. “My client is very happy and thankful.”