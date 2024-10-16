Jewish OPSEU members file human rights complaints against union over antisemitic incidents

Jewish Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) employees filed 27 complaints at the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) against the union for discriminatory, antisemitic behaviour and creating an environment hostile to Jews. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said the complaints detail individual events and patterns of antisemitic behaviour, which began after the October 7 terror attack. Additionally, CIJA said these actions and others have left OPSEU’s Jewish members feeling abandoned.“The essence of the complainants’ case is that OPSEU is clearly pushing a prejudiced agenda that discriminates against Jewish union members, including in its communications, both with its own members and with the general public,” said Canadan labour and employment lawyer and CIJA Legal Task Force member David Hager in a press release. “Jewish members of OPSEU should not be forced to accept a poisoned environment where Jews are villainized in the eyes of their colleagues as a result of their union’s antisemitism, dissemination of anti-Israel views and anti-Jewish propaganda, and its support for the antisemitic conduct of outside groups.”Prior to filing at the HRTO, the complainants reported their concerns about antisemitic conduct by OPSEU members and the actions and inactions of by the executive board through appropriate internal channels. They requested its president condemn antisemitism within it and put training in place for executive board members, senior administration, and staff to fight antisemitism. Hager said OPSEU “has engaged in discrimination against the complainants and other Jewish members contrary to the Human Rights Code by both action and inaction — by promoting and engaging in antisemitism and by its administration wilfully ignoring their duty to protect Jewish members and failing to take any action when problematic conduct has been reported.”“The union, which is supposed to represent their collective interests, is in fact perpetuating an environment of fear, discrimination, and bias against them,” he said. CIJA said the complainants want a public apology; training for OPSEU Executive Board members about antisemitism; prohibition on funding Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions initiatives; and damages to be paid as a donation to the complainants chosen Jewish organizations that are engaged in fighting antisemitism. The CIJA Legal Task Force connected the complainants with Hager’s pro-bono offer.“We are incredibly thankful for the services that David Hager is providing and the work he is taking on for these Jewish OPSEU members dealing with such a hostile environment due to their union’s anti-Jewish agenda,” said CIJA Vice President, External Affairs and General Counsel Richard Marceau. Jewish CUPE members initiated a human rights complaint against their union in November, alleging discrimination and antisemitism, including recent messages seen as cheering for the Hamas attacks in Israel..Jewish CUPE members file lawsuit against union over antisemitism allegations .“The respondents have collectively engaged in systemic discrimination against the complainants by promoting and engaging in antisemitism,” said former Levitt LLP partner Kathryn Marshall. “This has caused the complainants to feel isolated, unwelcome, scared, silenced, discriminated against, threatened and harassed.”OPSEU could not be reached for comment in time for publication.