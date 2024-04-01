Kamala Harris says she stands with transgender people

US Vice President Kamala Harris has doubled on her administration’s support for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday. Harris said on the Transgender Day of Visibility, transgender and non-binary Americans should be celebrated. “Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves,” tweeted Harris on Sunday. “We see you.”.While various governments are restricting transgender heathcare, Harris pledged to stand with transgender and non-binary people. She added she would not stop fighting for them. American author Kyle Rittenhouse said Harris was being hysterical. “I will not recognize this nonsense and delusion; today is Easter,” said Rittenhouse..Concordia University marketing professor Gad Saad asked Harris not to conflate transgender and non-binary people. “Today is Transgender Visibility Day,” said Saad.“Let's make December 25 Non-Binary Visibility Day.”.US President Joe Biden faced criticism on Monday from former US president Donald Trump’s campaign and religious conservatives for proclaiming March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, coinciding with Easter Sunday. Biden issued the proclamation on Friday, calling on all Americans “to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”The designation overlapped with Easter. Trump’s campaign accused Biden of being insensitive to religion, and fellow Republicans piled on.