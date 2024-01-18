Eastern

Montreal doctor suspended after arguing about patient’s pronouns

Gender identity
Gender identity Courtesy Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Loading content, please wait...
Suspension
Stereotypes
Gender Identity
Pronouns
Women
Transgender Men
Cellphone
Raymond Briere
Disciplinary Board of the College of Doctors of Quebec
Hormones

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news