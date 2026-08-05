Eastern

Newfoundland judge says four years too lenient for man found guilty of drunk driving death

Rodney Constantine of St. John's will be given a harsher sentence after a judge deemed four years to be too lenient for the killing of Mark Squires in a 2023 drunk driving accident
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary squad car
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary squad carCBC
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Newfoundland And Labrador
Drunk Driving
Newfoundland
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
St John’s
impaired driving charges
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