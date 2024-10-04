Niagara police arrest suspected female serial killer

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has arrested a female believed to be involved in homicides in Toronto, Niagara Falls, and Hamilton. All three murders happened this week, with two believed random.On Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., the Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to a call for service in the Keele St. and Dundas St. W area, according to a Friday press release. At that time, TPS reported a woman in her 60s was located dead inside a residence with visible trauma to her body. On Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., NRPS said emergency services personnel responded to John N Allan Park in Niagara Falls for a report of a disturbance. When NRPS officers arrived on scene, it said they found a man suffering from critical injuries. Despite medical intervention efforts by Niagara Emergency Medical Services and the Niagara Falls Fire Service, resident Lance Cunningham, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. .On Thursday at 12:26 p.m., the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) received a 911 call requesting an ambulance to the parking lot of 209 MacNab St. N, where an unresponsive man was found with significant injuries from a stabbing. HPS and the Hamilton Paramedic Service responded to the scene, and resident Mario Bilich, 77, was transported to hospital. Although Bilich had been hospitalized, he died from his injuries. NRPS went on to say investigators were able to link the Hamilton homicide to the Niagara Falls one, determining the suspect matched the description in the two cases. It said an additional link was made to the active homicide investigation from Tuesday in Toronto. NRPS arrested Toronto resident Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, in the Burlington area and charged her with first-degree murder in the Hamilton homicide and second-degree murder in the Toronto and Niagara Falls ones. It said investigators believe Cunningham and Bilich were randomly targeted, but Kauldhar was known to the Toronto victim. At the moment, it said this remains an ongoing investigation by homicide detectives. As it continues to determine the timeline of events, it asked anyone with information or who might have seen Kauldhar between Tuesday and her arrest on Thursday at 5:45pm in Burlington to come forward. .Detectives are attempting to identify a female who was observed on CCTV footage on Tuesday at the Giant Tiger located at 2025 Guelph Line in Burlington buying clothing that Kauldhar had in her possession at the time of her arrest. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact NRPS via the dedicated hotline at (289) 248-1058.