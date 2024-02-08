Ontario teacher regulator drops case against teacher opposed to identity politics

Former Ontario high school teacher Chanel Pfahl confirmed the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) would be stopping its investigations over her tweets denouncing identity politics. “I’ll receive an ‘oral caution’ for both on Feb 27th,” tweeted Pfahl on Wednesday. “What I should be getting is an apology, but I’m happy that the investigations will finally be over with and that my teaching licence shall remain intact.”.The OCT concluded a separate investigation into Pfahl in 2023 and decided not to move to a disciplinary hearing after she spoke out against critical race theory. READ MORE: Ontario teacher regulator drops case against teacher opposed to critical race theory“They delivered a 2 minute ‘oral caution’ this morning, and that was that,” she said. “Thanks to @TDF_Can for representing me throughout this ordeal.”.Pfahl was ordered to face the most recent OCT investigation in March for tweeting about student support groups separated by identity. READ MORE: Ontario teacher put under investigation for sharing information about identity-based meetingsThis complaint was based on her tweeting about an email sent to her by an Ottawa-Carleton District School Board employee informing her about virtual student meetings by identity. Mondays were for Muslim students; Tuesdays were for black ones; and Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays were for sexual minorities. The complainant alleged the since-deleted tweet contained sensitive information, particularly links to meetings for students and access codes that were not to be shared publicly.