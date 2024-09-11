Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon over water gun fight

Norfolk County, ON, resident Wendy Washik has been charged with assault with a weapon after a person was sprayed with water during a water gun fight. On September 1, Washik’s daughter Randi said she was attending a neighbourhood party for the Labour Day weekend in Simcoe. During the party, Randi confirmed a water gun fight happened between Wendy and one of the neighbour’s children. “At some point during the water fight, a ‘problematic’ neighbour was hit with a rogue spray of water,” said Randi in a GoFundMe post. “There was no intent to get the neighbour wet, and there was certainly and clearly no intent to injure anyone during this harmless activity.”The GoFundMe has raised $4,400 out of its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday. Ninety people have donated to it. However, Randi said the neighbour, who has a reputation of contacting law enforcement over distorted occurrences, took it upon himself to call the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). What resulted was OPP officers showing up, suggesting Wendy intended to harm him. If people know Wendy, Randi said they would know this is an exaggeration. She is a mother to two children and a regular church attendee. While she is facing a criminal charge, she works as an educational assistant for children with developmental disabilities. She called her “an outstanding example of an ideal citizen within the community, and it is outrageous that she has been burdened with these slanderous accusations.”Following the incident, Randi said Wendy has been suspended from work and is calling on people for aid and support during this tough time. “Please help Wendy Washik to sufficiently fund her lawyer fees during this arduous and incredibly unnecessary court hearing(s),” she said. The OPP confirmed on September 1 at 6:02 p.m., the Norfolk County Detachment responded to a neighbour dispute on Woodway Tr. in Simcoe. It said it was determined two people were involved in a dispute on the premises, leading to the victim being physically assaulted. As a result, one person was taken into custody. Wendy has been charged with assault with a weapon. She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Simcoe on September 24..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.