Ottawa doctor who pushed for masks catches COVID again

Ottawa physician Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth, who has obsessed over masks for the last few years, confirmed she had to cancel the clinic she runs this week. This is because Kaplan-Myrth was too sick with COVID-19 to work. “Not smart that we didn’t require masks at our family reunion (screening with RATs wouldn’t have sufficed,” tweeted Kaplan-Myrth on Tuesday. “I’ve never gotten sick at the office, even with +ve patients, because we require everyone to #MaskUp.”.Twitter user Moira Morrison asked Kaplan-Myrth why her family did not wear masks. “I get so discouraged when I hear these stories and you're a doctor,” said Morrison. “We can't just pretend this disease away.”.Kaplan-Myrth responded by saying she is the lone masker everywhere, including outdoor concerts, stores, public transit, and school board meetings. “I require them at work,” she said. “I’ve been vigilant for four years.” .When she went to a family reunion, she said she went against her better judgment as a doctor and did not wear a mask. She admitted she was sharing this to be truthful. Kaplan-Myrth went on a rant when asked to defend her arguments about why mask mandates in schools should return on the Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on 580 CFRA in 2022. READ MORE: WATCH: Ottawa school board trustee has meltdown about mask mandates“But I have to start right off the bat by correcting the misinformation you just said,” she said. “COVID is not gone.” .Kaplan-Myrth said in September her catching COVID-19 was preventable. READ MORE: Ottawa trustee who pushed for masks catches COVID“Felt unwell when I woke up Saturday,” she said. “Instead of going to synagogue for Rosh Hashanah, I tested for #COVID19.”