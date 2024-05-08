Quebec government to ban gender-neutral washrooms in schools

Quebec’s new rules banning the construction of shared gender-neutral washrooms in public schools has come into effect. The Canadian Press reported the Quebec government directive requires all new washrooms and locker rooms in schools across the province be designated for boys or girls. However, school service centres have to ensure any student who wishes to use an individual universal washroom has access to one. Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville issued the directive after news that a high school in Rouyn-Noranda was starting work to provide gender-neutral washrooms to its students for the 2024-2025 school year. The Quebec government created an expert panel in December to propose recommendations by next winter on how it can accommodate gender diverse people. Drainville said the bathroom rule can go ahead because he does not believe the panel will recommend against it. “I announced last fall that we were going to go ahead with this directive,” said Drainville. “We’re moving from words to actions.” He called it “a question of well-being, privacy, and respect for private life.”Schools with gender-neutral washrooms will be able to keep them. “No mixed (no distinction between boys and girls) toilets and changing rooms may therefore be designed during school building construction or renovation projects,” said the Quebec government. It specified it applies to schools under construction “whose design progress is less than 30%.” If necessary, plans and specifications will have to be changed. Schools at a more advanced stage of construction will be able to keep their gender-neutral washrooms. “We’re pragmatic people,” said Drainville. “We don’t want to delay the progress of work on new schools.”Quebec Status of Women Minister Martine Biron said the committee is working on other issues. “There are much more specific questions: what should we do, for example, in sports competitions?” said Biron. “That’s hard for me to answer.”Drainville made it clear in September he is against gender-neutral washrooms in schools. READ MORE: Quebec education minister says schools will not implement gender-neutral washrooms“We don't think it’s a good idea,” he said. “The school needs to get its act together.”