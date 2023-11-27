Sarah Jama says she is open to going back to Ontario NDP caucus

Ontario independent MPP Sarah Jama (Hamilton Centre) clarified allegations NDP leader Marit Stiles will welcome her back into caucus. “@MaritStiles and her team has not reached out around reconciliation or conversations about ‘keeping doors open,’” tweeted Jama.“I don't know why that keeps coming up, including at provincial council today.”.Jama said on October 10 Israel’s treatment of Palestine amounts to apartheid. READ MORE: UPDATED: Ontario NDP MPP says Israel committing apartheid against Palestinians“We are seeing this definition of apartheid in real time through the continued violation of human rights in Gaza through the use of white phosphorus chemicals; the withholding of access to food, fuel, electricity and water; and the destruction of the only exit from Gaza that isn’t controlled by the State of Israel — the Rafah border,” she said..Especially with this context in mind, she said the news coming out of Israel and Palestine is problematic. For 75 years, she said violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism “have taken the lives of far too many innocent people.” Stiles said on October 23 she had removed Jama from caucus effective immediately because she belitted Israel.READ MORE: UPDATED: Ontario NDP removes MPP from caucus over anti-Israel comments“Some of Ms. Jama’s actions have contributed to unsafe work environments for staff,” she said. “As such, with the support of our Ontario NDP MPPs, I have been left with no option but to remove Ms. Jama from our Caucus.”.While no conversations have happened, Jama said she “made it clear I'm down to have a conversation about what happened, yet I haven't spoken to anyone on the leadership team prior or post being ejected.” She added the public should not be used to navigate human resources issues. If Stiles is going to reach out, Jama said she should do so. If she is not going to reach, she said she should “stand on that with ten toes.”“Just stop lying about it,” she said.