Eastern

Site in Northern New Brunswick chosen for massive new explosives factory

Major mentions factory planning to be operational by 2030 hopes to provide Canada and NATO allies with explosives amid ongoing shortages
Map of the location of the new explosives factory set to be built in New Brunswick
Map of the location of the new explosives factory set to be built in New BrunswickGovernment of New Brunswick
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New Brunswick
explosives
Canadian Defence Industry
Explosives factory
Northern New Brunswick
Belledune
Nalagx
Eurenco
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Western Standard
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