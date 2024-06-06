Tonsil, adenoid surgeries paused at Hamilton children’s hospital after two deaths

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) has paused scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgical procedures for patients under 18 years old at McMaster Children’s Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday. HHS is pausing this program out of an abundance of caution after two pediatric deaths following discharge from tonsil and adenoid surgeries at MCH, according to a Wednesday press release. HHS said one child died the day after his surgery and the second child died nine days after his surgery. It extended its deepest condolences to these families.While there is no clear connection between these two cases, it said it is undertaking a comprehensive review by external subject matter experts of its pediatric program for tonsil and adenoid surgeries. It added only emergency pediatric tonsil and adenoid surgeries will proceed.All adult ear, nose, throat (ENT) surgeries are proceeding. The ENT Clinic remains operational.It said it recognizes this is a tough message for patients and families. Additionally, it pointed out patient safety is the top priority at the MCH and will resume scheduled surgeries once the review is completed. It is now in the process of contacting patients and families about their scheduled surgeries. Anyone who has questions about these surgeries can contact the HHS Patient Experience Department at patientexperience@hhsc.ca or (905) 521-2100 ext. 75240.