Toronto police arrest six people at Walk with Israel

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirmed it made six arrests at the Walk with Israel (WWI). On Sunday, TPS were in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area for the WWI, according to a Monday press release. TPS said one person attended the area the WWI was held in. It alleged he displayed antisemitic messaging calling for violence. Toronto resident Lou-i Bou-Chahine, 32, has been charged with public incitement of hatred. Bou-Chahine is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on 10 Armoury St. on July 22 at 2 p.m. in Room 201.TPS said another person attended the area. It added he possessed an Israeli flag. This person allegedly threw the flag on the ground and stomped on it. The incident led to a breach of the peace, with officers having to separate him from demonstrators. Officers attempted to arrest him. However, he allegedly resisted arrest. Toronto resident Syed Raza, 27, has been charged with public incitement of hatred and resisting a peace officer. Raza is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 22 at 2 p.m. in Room 201. A third person allegedly approached counterprotestors, yelled at them, and pushed a camera mounted on a stick into their faces. He was cautioned several times and arrested. Toronto resident Eric Brazau, 59, has been charged with causing a disturbance. Brazau is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 22 at 2 p.m. in Room 201. A fourth person allegedly stood on private property and was asked to leave several times. He allegedly refused to leave and assaulted an officer. Beeton, ON, resident Shahrez Bin Salman Salman Hydri, 37, has been charged with failure to leave premises when directed, obstructing a peace officer, and assaulting a peace officer. Hydri is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre at 2201 Finch Ave. W on Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 107. A fifth person allegedly was walking eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West at Bathurst Street. The victim was walking westbound, wearing a keffiyeh and holding her child. This person allegedly bumped into the victim with intent, causing her to stumble. He ended up being arrested. Toronto resident Michael Bursztejn, 75, has been charged with assault. Bursztejn is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 22 at 2 p.m. in Room 201.A sixth person attended the area of the event. He allegedly attempted to steal an Israeli flag from a participant. Burlington, ON, resident Omar Elkhawass, 22, has been charged with mischief interfering with property. Elkhawass is scheduled to appear the Ontario Court of Justice on July 23 in Room 201. When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to the TPS, it said the investigation could be led by a divisional investigator with the support from the Hate Crime Unit or investigated only by it. If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed and is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice, or hate, the officer in charge might consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.It said wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda offences requiring the Ontario Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. Although these charges could be laid, it pointed out they are often at a later date. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPS at (416) 808-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477. This ordeal comes after TPS said in January it has made arrests in a mischief investigation related to a pro-Palestine protest in the Eaton Centre. READ MORE: Toronto police charge two people over pro-Palestine protest in Eaton CentreIn December, it said it was in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street for a pro-Palestine demonstration. It said the two men were blocking an entrance to a store and stopping employees from closing it. It alleged the man began pushing security and trying to gain entry into the store.