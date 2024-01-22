Toronto police charge two people over pro-Palestine protest in Eaton Centre

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it has made arrests in a mischief investigation related to a pro-Palestine protest in the Eaton Centre. On December 17 at about 4:55 p.m., TPS were in the area of Yonge Street and Shuter Street for a pro-Palestine demonstration, according to a Sunday press release. TPS said the two men were blocking an entrance to a store and stopping employees from closing it. It alleged the man began pushing security and trying to gain entry into the store. To assist the staff, it attempted to remove the protestors from the area when one of the men pushed an officer. The other man used an umbrella to strike an officer. While officers wanted protestors to leave, TPS said they banged on the store shutters and yelled at its employees and them. It accused one of the men of making a verbal threat to a person in the Eaton Centre. It later identified the two men involved in this incident. On Saturday, its Hate Crime Unit officers conducted a search warrant in relation to it. At the time of the search, it alleged officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation. Toronto resident Amro Saeed Ahmad Abufarick, 19, was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, member of an unlawful assembly while masked, mischief by interfering with property, assaulting a peace officer, and uttering threats. Abufarick appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Room 601. Toronto resident Malek Said Ahma Abufarick, 34, was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, mischief by interfering with property, and assault to a peace officer. Malek appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Room 601. While TPS respects freedom of peaceful assembly, it said anyone whose behaviour crosses the line from lawful demonstration to criminality can be arrested. It added a person might not be issued a charge when an incident happens, but it can be laid at a later date. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (416) 808-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. Amro told TPS officers stationed in the Eaton Centre on December 17 if they arrested him, he would stab them. READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestor threatens to kill Toronto police officers“If you come at me, I’ll put you laying down on the floor,” he said. “I’ll put you six-feet deep.”