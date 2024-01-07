Eastern

Toronto police chief apologizes about officers giving coffee to pro-Palestine protestors

Myron Demkiw
Myron Demkiw Courtesy Oliver Walters/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Apology
Myron Demkiw
Toronto Police Service
Tim Hortons
Coffee
Jews
Blockage
Pro-Palestine Protestors
Avenue Road Bridge
Command Meetings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news