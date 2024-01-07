Toronto police chief apologizes about officers giving coffee to pro-Palestine protestors

Toronto Police Service (TPS) Chief Myron Demkiw said he understands people raising questions about officers distributing coffee to pro-Palestine protestors on the Avenue Road Bridge. “Whatever the intent, the impact has been cause to concern and for that, I am sorry,” said Demkiw in a Sunday statement. “I immediately convened Command meetings and ordered a thorough review of the day’s events and to ensure that the most effective operational planning and responses are in place.”.TPS officers gave a box of Tim Hortons coffee and a pastry to pro-Palestine protestors on behalf of people who could not access a blocked road on Saturday. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto police distribute coffee to pro-Palestine protestors“Someone brought it for us, but the police won’t let them in,” said a pro-Palestine protestor. “So the police is now becoming our little messengers between us.”.While pro-Palestine protests are happening, Demkiw said TPS is committed to keeping Toronto’s Jewish community safe. He added its officers “are doing everything we can in the locations that have been targeted for demonstration to uphold and enforce the law.” Since the early days following the Hamas attacks on Israel, TPS has maintained a strong presence in Jewish neighbourhoods to ensure the safety of their institutions. These resources will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Its officers have managed almost 300 demonstrations since the Hamas attacks, which have been planned and unplanned and number from several dozen to more than 25,000 people. “We understand the disruption and concern for safety many of these demonstrations have caused and when laws are broken, we will intervene to ensure our city is safe,” said Demkiw.