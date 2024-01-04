Eastern

Toronto police investigating suspected hate-motivated arson, graffiti at Jewish deli

International Delicatessen Foods pictured on Jan. 3, 2023.
International Delicatessen Foods pictured on Jan. 3, 2023.Courtesy James Pasternak/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Hate
Crime Stoppers
Investigation
Arson
Toronto Police Service
Graffiti
Pro-Palestine Protest
Cafe Landwer
International Delicatessen Foods
Pauline Gray

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news