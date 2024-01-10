Toronto police union says officers deserved more support after coffee delivery scandal

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) said officers who were criticized for giving coffee to pro-Palestine protestors have been maligned and should receive more support. TPA said in a memo obtained by the Toronto Star on Tuesday the Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers in question, who were working to keep the peace, have been wrongfully portrayed as “ineffectual and negligent in their duties.”TPS officers gave a box of Tim Hortons coffee and a pastry to pro-Palestine protestors on behalf of people who could not access a blocked road on Saturday. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto police distribute coffee to pro-Palestine protestors“Someone brought it for us, but the police won’t let them in,” said a pro-Palestine protestor. “So the police is now becoming our little messengers between us.”.TPS Chief Myron Demkiw said on Sunday he understands people raising questions about officers distributing coffee to pro-Palestine protestors on the Avenue Road Bridge. READ MORE: Toronto police chief apologizes about officers giving coffee to pro-Palestine protestors“Whatever the intent, the impact has been cause to concern and for that, I am sorry,” said Demkiw. “I immediately convened Command meetings and ordered a thorough review of the day’s events and to ensure that the most effective operational planning and responses are in place.”.TPA criticized the apology and the lack of direction and resources provided to officers during the protest. “You are dealing with tumultuous situations and you deserve to be fully supported,” it said. “We are actively discussing our concerns with the chief and command.”When it comes to its members, it said their safety and reputations are its top priority. Protestors have staged demonstrations in the area multiple times. Critics have accused them of harbouring antisemitic intent by choosing this location, as it is close to Jewish community centres and synagogues. In response, the protestors have said all they want to do is drape pro-Palestine banners on the Avenue Road Bridge to attract attention to their cause. They accuse TPS of pushing them closer to Jewish residents by blocking off the Avenue Road Bridge. During the protests, it said it had to close off the area because of safety concerns. Pro-Palestine protest leaders said TPS’ decision to prevent them from hanging banners as they did the week before was evidence of them “bowing to Zionist interests.”