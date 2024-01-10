Eastern

Toronto police union says officers deserved more support after coffee delivery scandal

The Toronto Police Service delivered coffee to pro-Palestine protestors.
The Toronto Police Service delivered coffee to pro-Palestine protestors. Courtesy Caryma Sa'd/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Safety
Apology
Myron Demkiw
Toronto Police Service
Tim Hortons
Support
Coffee
Toronto Police Association
Pro-Palestine Protestors
Avenue Road Bridge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news