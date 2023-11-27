Toronto university professor asks anti-Israel question on exam

A Toronto Metropolitan University professor asked a question during an exam that belittled Israel. “A Jewish student took a picture of this antisemitic bile,” tweeted Ontario Association of Radiologists President Dr. David Jacobs. “In today's upside down world, the student will likely be reprimanded and the professor will get tenure.”.The anti-Israel question was about pinkwashing and one of the options was Israel using gay rights as a distraction from Palestinian human rights questions. The other options were the belief one marginalized group should be privileged over another; the removal of women from sexual minority discourse and the focus on gay men; and the removal of men from sexual minority discourse and focus on gay women. TMU student Avi Franklin-Casseres said on October 16 he has deep concerns about the school’s lack of attention towards Jewish students amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. READ MORE: Jewish Toronto university student calls for school to support Israel“Numerous Jewish students, myself included, have been profoundly affected by the tragic terrorist events last (October 7),” said Franklin-Casseres. “It is distressing to witness the inadequate support for Jewish students' safety and the glaring omission of essential details in recent statements about the conflict in Israel.”TMU could not be reached for comment in time for publication.