Toronto university’s medical school to keep 75% of spots for DEI applicants

Wokeness has found its way into medical school admissions in Toronto. The Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) School of Medicine will be reserving 75% of its spots for marginalized communities and will be allowing certain applicants to be considered if they are below the minimum required GPA. “DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) doctors…this won’t end well,” tweeted Libs of TikTok on Monday..The school said a total of 94 seats will be available for the 2025 admissions cycle. “It is expected that 25% of students will be admitted through the General Admissions Stream and 75% collectively through the indigenous, black, and Equity-Deserving Admissions Pathways,” said the school. “Each stream/pathway will maintain a separate rank order list, and offers of admission will be extended to candidates based on the ranking within each list.” However, it pointed out additional offers will be made on a rolling basis to waitlisted candidates. The school said a minimum GPA of 3.3 in any undergraduate degree is required. “This inclusive floor value of 3.3 aims to minimize barriers to entry and create an inclusive and diverse learning environment that welcomes applicants from various academic backgrounds, while ensuring that applicants have the academic abilities to succeed in the program,” it said. “In exceptional circumstances, applicants in the three admissions pathways (Indigenous, Black, and Equity-Deserving) with a GPA below the minimum requirement of 3.3 may have their application considered for admission by the relevant pathway subcommittee.” In line with its holistic admissions standards, it confirmed GPA considerations “are only evaluated as part of our initial screening to confirm eligibility and will not be subsequently factored into selection/ranking decisions.” This ordeal comes after TMU decided in 2022 to separate students based on race by creating an area designated for black students..Toronto university engages in segregation by creating black students' space.“So being named ‘Ryerson’ was unacceptable, but racial segregation is A-OK” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay. .Kay linked to a blog post from TMU, which said the Tri-Mentoring Program (TMP) and the Office of the Vice President, Equity and Community Inclusion collaborated to open the Black Student Lounge located at Kerr Hall West 77A.