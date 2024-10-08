Eastern

Toronto university’s medical school to keep 75% of spots for DEI applicants

Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto Metropolitan UniversityCourtesy Mark Blinch/Toronto Metropolitan University
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Wokeness
Libs Of Tiktok
Race
Toronto Metropolitan University
Marginalized Communities
Seats
Toronto Metropolitan University School Of Medicine
Spots
GPA
Undergraduate Degree

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news