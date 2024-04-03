Bill Maher said he gets that people did not know exactly what was happening at the beginning of COVID-19 and some mistakes were inevitable.
Bill Maher said he gets that people did not know exactly what was happening at the beginning of COVID-19 and some mistakes were inevitable. Courtesy Nicki Neily/Twitter
Eastern

WATCH: Bill Maher accuses school closure advocates of rewriting history

Loading content, please wait...
Schools
Children
Mistakes
Mcmaster University
Bill Maher
Guesses
School Closures
COVID-19
COVID-19 Pandemic
Knowledge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news