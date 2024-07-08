WATCH: Ford encourages people check out Ontario’s online liquor store tracker as workers strike

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has given the middle finger to striking booze workers.Even though Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers are on strike, Ford said there are plenty of options for people to buy alcohol. “We’ve created this handy new map that shows what stores are open and what they sell,” said Ford in a Monday video. .Ford said people might want to buy some local Ontario craft beer. On the map, he said all they have to do is zoom in on where they are, click for beer, and look at all of the options that pop up. At the moment, he said LCBO Convenience Outlets remain open with plenty of local products that people can find by clicking the right filter. While the map is new, he said it is simple to use. He said people should “give it a try and take the opportunity to support Ontario producers and their fantastic Ontario-made products this summer.” He called for them to make it an Ontario-made summer. The Ontario government will allow convenience and grocery stores to sell a wide range of alcoholic drinks in a few months. “So check back on this map for more options as they appear,” said Ford. “Enjoy, and remember to drink responsibly.” The Ontario government said in December it will be expanding alcohol sales by allowing booze to be sold in convenience and grocery stores and gas stations. READ MORE: Ontario government expands alcohol sales in corner stores, gas stations“By no later than January 2026, people in Ontario will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and other ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol beverages like coolers and seltzers at their local convenience store just like this one or at grocery and big box stores,” said Ford. “Spirits like vodka, gin and whisky will continue to be sold at the LCBO.”