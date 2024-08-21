Eastern

WATCH: Ontario labour minister calls out CUPE Ontario president for antisemitic remarks

David Piccini met with Fred Hahn for the first time and told him to stop being antisemitic and focus on his workers.
David Piccini met with Fred Hahn for the first time and told him to stop being antisemitic and focus on his workers. Courtesy David Piccini/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Israel
Antisemitism
Peter Mccaffrey
Jews
Palestine
Onpoli
Fred Hahn
David Piccini
Georganne Burke
Members
Antisemitic Remarks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news