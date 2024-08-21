WATCH: Ontario labour minister calls out CUPE Ontario president for antisemitic remarks

Ontario Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development Minister David Piccini said CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn should be representing his members rather than making antisemitic remarks. While Hahn has been vocal in his support for Palestine, Piccini said what he has said about Jews is antisemitic. “And your members reach out to me,” said Piccini at a Tuesday event where he confronted Hahn..Hahn said he is representing his members. “I’m not talking about Jews,” he said. “I’m talking about the State of Israel, and I represent 290,000 members.” However, Piccini accused Hahn of being an antisemite and hating Jews. Right now, Piccini said his door will remain open to CUPE Ontario members, but Hahn has to stop hating Jews. Hahn responded by saying he gets that he is filming this interaction. Rather than accept the criticism, Hahn pointed out Piccini was the labour minister. Piccini said Hahn was a labour leader and his members deserve better. “They deserve better than you,” he said. “Think about how you behave.” Alberta Institute President Peter McCaffrey said this was great. “Now end compulsory unionism so hardworking people aren't forced to give him money against their will,” said McCaffrey..Pathway Group Senior Vice President Georganne Burke said Piccini did good. “Thank you for your allyship and standing up to this bigot,” said Burke..Hahn said in October people are misunderstanding his past comments about freeing Palestine during its ongoing conflict with Israel. READ MORE: CUPE Ontario president justifies supporting Palestine“For anyone to imagine that I would ever endorse violence is horrific to me — it speaks volumes about the times we're in — I have spent my adult life fighting for justice for workers — building power and solidarity for working people to resist — to win better,” he said. .He called these “deeply tragic and troubling days — days that call on all of us to be clear — so let me be clear.” He added he has never celebrated violence. Piccini raised concerns and addressed comments and social media posts made by Hahn about Israel in October. READ MORE: Ontario labour minister refuses to meet CUPE leader over Hamas support“I cannot in good conscience meet with you,” said Piccini. “I am asking you to issue a public apology for the harm you’ve caused the Jewish community.”