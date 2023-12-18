WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestor threatens to kill Toronto police officers

A pro-Palestine protestor told Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers stationed in the Eaton Centre if they arrested him, he would stab them. “If you come at me, I’ll put you laying down on the floor,” said the protestor at the Sunday event. “I’ll put you six-feet deep.”.The TPS officers looked at each other as the protestor walked away. Another protestor patted the one who made the death threat on the shoulder. When another protestor went to the confront the TPS officers, he encouraged him to leave them. A separate protestor asked an officer to keep his eyes on him. “You’re a bitch,” said the protestor. While an officer tried to push back on the crowd, a protestor said his group was not going to hurt them. The protestor who made the death threat asked the officers to suck his penis. As the protestors started to move away from the officers, the one who made the death threat repeated what he said before. “If you’re a man, come touch me,” he said. The protest organizer intervened and asked people to not touch the officers. Certain protestors chanted “free free Palestine.” To prevent the situation from escalating more, a few protestors moved the one who made the death threat away from the scene. “Enough,” said a protestor. TPS media relations officer Ashley Visser said about 150 people entered the Eaton Centre on Sunday around 5 p.m. “We can confirm that a demonstrator and another citizen who was at the mall exchanged words, which you see in a video that’s circulating and officers were keeping them apart,” said Visser. “At no time were officers threatened and we are investigating this incident.”During situations such as these where tensions are high and large crowds of people are congregating, Visser said officers “must use their best judgment at the time, taking everyone’s safety into consideration.” She acknowledged the Eaton Centre was busy with holiday shoppers and officers used the training to deescalate the situation and disperse the crowd. TPS arrested a man after he spat on a pro-Palestine demonstrator at Bloor Avenue and Yonge Street in October. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto police arrest man for spitting on pro-Palestine protestors“I’m f*cking moving you,” said the man. “You know what I’m going to f*cking do.”