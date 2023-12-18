WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestors harass Jewish women on Toronto subway

A group of pro-Palestine protestors accosted two Jewish women who were riding the Toronto subway. “Palestine will be free,” said a pro-Palestine protestor in a video. “I promise you.”.While these protestors insist Palestine will be freed, one of the women said it was in the beginning. This women accused them of being terrorism supporters. “People from Gaza came in and killed a whole bunch of people from Israel,” she said. Since she stood up for herself, one of the protestors started to chant “free free Palestine.” “Free free Palestine,” said the protestors. The protestor who confronted the women on Saturday continued to shout “free free Palestine.” The other ones followed along with his chant. Since she was disturbed by the protestor harassing her, she said she hopes her video “goes viral and you get fired from your job.” He shouted “Palestine will never die.” In response, the other protestors chanted “Palestine will never die.” To annoy her, he rubbed his fingers together and grabbed onto his “Free Palestine" shirt as he called for it to be freed. The protestors changed their chants by saying “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be freed.” She said they are defending the killings terrorists did. Once the subway arrived at its stop, a few of the protestors exited it. “F*ck you, genocide supporter,” said the protestor. The Toronto Police Service arrested a man after he spat on a pro-Palestine demonstrator at Bloor Avenue and Yonge Street in October. READ MORE: WATCH: Toronto police arrest man for spitting on pro-Palestine protestors“I’m f*cking moving you,” said the man. “You know what I’m going to f*cking do.”