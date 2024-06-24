WATCH: Toronto pastor says polygamy is acceptable

Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre for Faith, Justice, and the Arts Minister Cheri DiNovo said conservative Christians have often touted monogamy as the only acceptable form of marriage. However, DiNovo said polygamy used to be the norm. “So when we hear thou shall not commit adultery in the Ten Commandments, we’re really not talking about monogamy,” said DiNovo in a video. “We’re talking about a society in which women were seen really as property.”.While she believes polygamy is acceptable, she said she suspects Jesus would be fine with it. DiNovo had said St. Paul noted in Galatians 3:28 there is no Jew, Gentile, male, female, slave, or free when it comes to loving God. “And it’s not much of a stretch to say gay nor straight, gender diverse nor cisgender,” she said. “We can add to that list pretty easily.”.DiNovo said in 2023 people should oppose Ontario Premier Doug Ford spending money on private healthcare to deal with surgical backlogs. READ MORE: Former Ontario NDP MPP accuses Ford of wanting American healthcare“In the US, a woman just told me she pays $800.00 a month for her medical insurance (senior with a few medical issues),” she said. “This is what @fordnation wants for us.”