WATCH: Toronto police charge man after deliberating running down victim

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested a resident and charged him with assault with a weapon after he aimed his car at the victim and hit him. TPS media relations officer Shannon Eames said the incident happened on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. in the Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue area. “All injuries were minor and did not require medical attention,” said Eames in a Friday statement. The driver had been backing up his vehicle when he jumped a curve and swerved into another vehicle. “Oh my gosh,” said a bystander. “What the hell is wrong with this guy?”.The driver drove forward towards a vehicle with an open door and a man standing near it. He smashed into the vehicle, sending the man flying. While the driver started to pull away, another man hit his vehicle with an object. He went straight down the road and made a right turn.