Winnipeg hospital allows 10-year-old child to change genders

The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba (CHFM) celebrated a 10-year-old child being sterilized after opting to have a gender transition. “And this isn't a random example,” tweeted Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay on Thursday.“It's put fwd as *exemplary* by @CHFManitoba.” .The CHFM said Winnipeg resident Mary “dreams of a world where her body reflects her identity, eagerly anticipating the day her doctors allow her to take hormones that will aid her transition.”“Even at age 10, the prospect of a future boyfriend worries her, wondering if or at what phase of dating she’ll need to disclose her journey,” it said. “And she worries, a little, about never having a baby — but says her plans to be a famous actress won’t allow time to be a mom anyway.”Through it all, it said Mary finds solace in her family, with her mother and father serving as heroes. It added the pink walls of her room are adorned with fairies and create a sanctuary where Mary can be herself. For her mother and father, the gender transition process started with subtle signs they were seeing as early as five years old. While it was a topic they were unaware of when they had her, they are focused on her being happy and healthy. The CHFM concluded by saying Mary’s parents are thankful it played a crucial role in her support. From pediatricians to the Gender Diversity and Affirming Action for Youth (GDAAY) program, it said their support has been invaluable. “Guiding youth in Manitoba through their gender-affirming journey and supporting those experiencing stress caused from a mismatch between gender identity and sex assigned at birth are the foundational goals of the GDAAY,” it said. The London Health Sciences Centre Children’s Hospital Gender Pathways Service said in 2022 it allows minors to take puberty blockers before their initial appointments. READ MORE: Ontario hospital allows children to take puberty blockers before first assessment“It's time to get the lawyers involved,” said Kay..Given the distress associated with gender dysphoria, the Gender Pathways Service said it has included information on puberty blockers that can be started prior to minors’ initial appointments.