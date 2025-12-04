EDITORIAL: Rustad is done as BC Conservative leader — He needs to accept it

Over the past few months, whispers of discontent within the Conservative Party of British Columbia have gradually turned into roaring cries for change. Among caucus, staff, and party supporters, the message has become impossible to ignore: John Rustad must go.Letters were sent, posts were shared, arguments were had — but nothing came of it. Then, on Wednesday, everything happened all at once..UPDATED: Rustad says he's 'not going anywhere' after being ousted as leader of BC Conservatives.Over half of caucus revolted, declaring they had lost faith in Rustad. The board of directors passed a motion removing him as leader and Trevor Halford was named interim leader.Across BC, people waited with bated breath for Rustad to come out and admit defeat. Instead, he repeated the same old line — "I'm not going anywhere."Instead of addressing the issue at hand, he took aim at the board's justification.Article 11.02 of the party constitution states that the leader "can only be removed from office by resignation, death, incapacitation, or the leadership review vote resulting in less than 50% support of the party members." The board certified that Rustad is "professionally incapacitated," thus "unable to continue as party leader." ."'Professional incapacitation'? Give me a break," he retorted. "Let me be clear: That's not a constitutional mechanism."Once again, he failed to see the forest for the trees.Throughout this whole saga, Rustad has turned a blind eye to the opposition, acting as if it's business as usual while the party he helped build implodes around him. He's become the personification of the "this is fine" meme..WATCH: ‘Professionally incapacitated’:\nJohn Rustad voted out.Refusing to step down was at least an arguable position to take when he lost three MLAs in March, slightly less so when a number of riding association leaders voiced their concern, and borderline when the board he handpicked to support him called on him to resign.But now? It's simply incomprehensible.While he may still technically be leader of the official opposition, that is irrelevant, as the legislature has now closed — a day earlier than usual — for winter break. He is no longer the leader of the party, and that's all that matters. There's no coming back now.By refusing to heed the calls of a majority of his caucus, he is setting the stage for a fracturing of the party that will essentially ensure another four years of BC NDP rule, with an even stronger mandate than last time.The rifts are already starting to manifest. While many MLAs were quick to stand behind Interim Leader Halford, a small but vocal coalition has remained vehemently opposed to the mere notion of Rustad no longer being their leader..The party was originally billed as a big tent, with members ranging from former BC Liberals to those who'd likely argue that the federal Conservatives are not far enough to the right. For a while, it looked like they'd be able to stick together and defeat their common enemy, the BC NDP.Not so. Rustad's first rebels, Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong, went on to form OneBC and have succeeded in courting voters who felt the BC Conservatives had strayed too far left. Then came Elenore Sturko and Amelia Boultbee, who now sit as Independents with ideals that align more with the old left-ish BC Liberals..EDITORIAL: John Rustad must step down.Through it all, the BC Conservatives have retained a strong team, but — as they've clearly indicated — they need a strong leader to make the bleeding stop. Confidence in one's leader is, after all, fundamental to the functioning of British Columbia's parliamentary system.Just as the premier requires to 'confidence' of a majority of the legislature to remain the leader of British Columbia, so to does the leader of the opposition require the confidence of a majority of opposition MLAs. It's a fundamental constitutional principle that Rustad has thrown to the wind.Rustad has lost touch with reality, and the longer he drags this process on, the more painful it will be not only for the party, but for him. Should he need to be dragged kicking and screaming out of the leader's seat, his reputation as the man who helped bring the BC Conservatives from irrelevance to within a few seats of forming government will forever be tainted, if it isn't already.He must accept his fate — he is no longer leader of the BC Conservatives.