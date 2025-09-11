Editorials

EDITORIAL: A pipeline-free future? Carney’s major projects list ignores Smith’s demands

Ottawa’s vision for “national importance” sidelines Alberta’s lifeblood industry.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark CarneyWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Lng
Mark Carney
Mines
Editorial
small modular reactors
major projects
high-speed rail

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news