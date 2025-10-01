EDITORIAL: Alberta takes charge: Time for a new pipeline to the West Coast

Alberta's government has stepped up to lead a fresh push for a pipeline to British Columbia's coast. Premier Danielle Smith announced the move in Calgary, tapping experts from Enbridge, South Bow, and Trans Mountain to map out a route. This isn't just talk. It's a smart strategy to hand off a de-risked project to private investors, avoiding past pitfalls like the Keystone XL mess that cost Alberta $1.3 billion.Think about it. Canada's economy hinges on energy. With the fourth-largest oil reserves in the world and ranking as the fourth-biggest producer, we pumped out net export receipts of $130 billion last year — up from a mere $6 billion in 2000. .OLDCORN: Don't hike Alberta’s minimum wage, it would make Alberta's cost of living crisis even worse.Yet Alberta's crude remains trapped, mostly sold to American buyers at discount prices. A new pipeline to the Pacific would change that. It opens doors to Asia-Pacific markets, where demand from Japan, South Korea, China, and India runs high. No longer would Canadian producers be price-takers, squeezed by US refineries and rules.Evidence backs this up. Diversifying exports means higher revenues. Global prices often beat US Midwest benchmarks, potentially adding billions in royalties and taxes for Alberta and Ottawa. That's money for schools, hospitals, and roads..Without this access, we're leaving cash on the table. As Smith put it in her announcement, this is about "unlocking Canada’s full economic potential." And she's right. The project aligns with Ottawa's new Major Projects Office under Prime Minister Mark Carney, aiming to fast-track ventures of national importance.Jobs are a big win here too. Construction alone could create thousands of well-paying positions for middle-class families — from welders and engineers in Alberta to port workers in BC. Long-term operations would sustain even more. Look at Trans Mountain's expansion: It generated over 20,000 jobs during its build. This new line promises similar gains, boosting local economies hit hard by regulatory hurdles..EDITORIAL: Alberta teachers turn down a dream deal — and hold families over a barrel.Alberta and BC already rely on each other. BC supplies natural gas liquids and condensate vital for Alberta's petrochemical plants. In return, Alberta's bitumen needs BC blending agents. A pipeline tightens this bond, fostering interprovincial trade. It could even pair with power lines, creating an energy corridor that stabilizes grids and cuts costs for everyone. Why ship by rail, which is riskier and dirtier? Pipelines move oil safer and with lower emissions — proven by stats from the Canadian Energy Regulator..On the world stage, this matters. Canada can supply stable energy to allies wary of Russian sources. Asian democracies seek reliable partners, and our ethical production fits the bill. Reducing US leverage strengthens our hand. Ottawa has hinted at deeming this a national project, echoing the Building Canada Act. That's strategic thinking.Fiscal sense seals the deal. Alberta's ponying up just $14 million for early planning — not owning the pipe, but prepping it for private hands. Sources told the Globe and Mail that Bill C-48's tanker ban blocks companies from leading applications, so the province is stepping in to slash legal risks. Smart move. And indigenous involvement starts now. Leaders like Chief Raymond Powder of Fort McKay First Nation and Dale Swampy of the National Coalition of Chiefs praise the early engagement. As Swampy noted, this drives economic reconciliation through ownership stakes..OLDCORN: Truth and Reconciliation Day: A national farce masquerading as mourning.Reframe the narrative that this isn't merely oil exporting. It's a west coast trade corridor — energy, electricity, goods — linking Alberta's resources to BC ports. That broader vision dodges narrow attacks. Smith calls for fixing laws like the emissions cap and C-48 that scare off investment. She's working toward "common understanding" with Ottawa.Opponents might cry environment, but responsible development with indigenous input addresses that. Pipelines beat alternatives like rail spills. Canada aims for energy superpower status, as Minister Brian Jean said. This project gets us there.Alberta's leading because someone must. Delays cost jobs and growth. Approve this pipeline, and watch Canada thrive. It's practical, proven, and patriotic. The application heads to Ottawa by spring 2026. Time to build..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.