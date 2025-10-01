Editorials

EDITORIAL: Alberta takes charge: Time for a new pipeline to the West Coast

Premier Smith's plan bolsters jobs, growth, and Canada's global edge.
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithImage courtesy of Alberta Next Panel
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jobs
Bc
Alberta
Danielle Smith
British Columbia
Pipeline
Opinion
Editorials
Major Projects Office

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news