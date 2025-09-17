EDITORIAL: Alberta’s bold stand: Citizenship markers on provincial IDs and the defence of provincial rights

Alberta’s decision to add citizenship markers to provincial driver’s licences and embed health numbers is a common-sense move to streamline services, protect elections, and assert constitutional autonomy. Yet, predictably, leftist activists and federal apologists are screaming discrimination without evidence. This reform, set to take effect in late 2026, will display a "CAN" code for citizens and no marker for non-citizens, simplifying access to programs like student aid and health benefits while safeguarding voting. Premier Danielle Smith rightly notes it consolidates multiple documents into one, reducing bureaucratic hassle for law-abiding residents.Critics like immigration lawyer Zool Suleman accuse the government of "fomenting fear" over non-citizens voting or accessing services illegally. But let’s examine the facts. Elections Alberta issued only three reprimands for ineligible voting since 2023. However, even one fraudulent vote undermines democracy. The suggestion that fraud is "rare" does not mean it is absent — it means it is undetected. Strengthening identification requirements preempts future abuses and reinforces public trust. .EDITORIAL: Afraid to speak: Canada’s quiet majority is biting its tongue.Other opponents, like University of Calgary law professor Jennifer Koshan, argue the policy violates charter rights and demands "pressing and substantial reasons" for justification. Yet provinces have exclusive jurisdiction over driver’s licences and provincial programs under the Constitution Act, 1867. If Alberta wishes to include citizenship data — or even a picture of Santa Claus — on its IDs, it is within its authority. The federal government itself admits provinces manage their identification systems. This move is no different from Ontario’s past enhanced licences for border crossing, which also noted citizenship. Privacy advocates like Tamir Israel of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association worry the marker could lead to discrimination during traffic stops or rental applications. But the marker does not specify immigration status — it merely confirms citizenship or leaves it blank. Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally emphasizes this design prevents profiling. Moreover, the inclusion of health numbers aims to reconcile 530,000 excess health cards, cracking down on abuse of services. This is practical governance, not prejudice. .Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk tweets that non-citizens aren’t on voter lists and seniors don’t always drive, so the reform is unnecessary. But this misses the point: the citizenship marker isn’t solely for voting. It simplifies proof of eligibility for numerous provincial services. And for seniors? Alternative ID options remain available. .The broader issue is Ottawa’s relentless overreach into provincial domains. From the unconstitutional Impact Assessment Act (known as “No More Pipelines Act") to the carbon tax and emissions caps, federal policies have targeted Alberta’s economy and jurisdiction. Premier Smith’s Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act is a justified shield against this intrusion. The citizenship marker is part of this defence — a tangible step to assert control over administration and resources. .EDITORIAL: Teachers who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination forfeit their right to teach .Leftist rhetoric calling this reform "racist" is a tired tactic to shut down debate. It ignores the reality that citizenship is a legal status, not a racial identity. Alberta’s policy aligns with international standards — dozens of countries include citizenship on IDs. The real discrimination is Ottawa’s continued erosion of provincial rights, which fuels the Western independence movement. In the end, this is about who governs: distant bureaucrats in Ottawa or elected leaders in Alberta. The citizenship marker is a prudent, proportional measure to enhance efficiency and election integrity. Ottawa should heed this message: back off, or face continued resistance. Alberta won’t surrender its constitutional rights without a fight.