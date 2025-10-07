EDITORIAL: Barber and Lich sentences are politicized 'justice' gone mad

What does Canada consider more dangerous? Sexually assaulting an infant or organizing a peaceful protest? The shocking disparity in sentencing recommendations answers that disturbing question. While the Crown sought a mere 5-6 years for a man who sexually assaulted his one-year-old daughter and filmed the act, prosecutors demanded eight years for Chris Barber and seven for Tamara Lich for their role in the Freedom Convoy protests. This isn't justice — it's political punishment disguised as legal process.The sentencing of Freedom Convoy organizers represents a two-tiered justice system that comes down hard on wrongthink while showing leniency to actual violent criminals. Consider the evidence. Our justice system sought just six years for an army reservist who loaded a car with guns and rammed the gates of the Prime Minister's residence. It requested only five years for a man who stabbed and killed someone intervening to stop him from abusing his girlfriend. It proposed a mere 3 to 3.5 years for a man possessing over 7,000 graphic child exploitation videos and images. Yet organizing a protest warranted heavier punishment than any of these heinous acts in the eyes of our politicized Crown prosecutors..OLDCORN: The public square is for everyone — not just the ‘tolerant’ Left.Now examine the brutal conditions handed to these protest organizers. Chris Barber received an 18-month conditional sentence, with 12 months of strict house arrest. Tamara Lich faces 15.5 months after credit for time served, with 12 months confined to her home. For what crime? Mischief — a charge typically applied to vandals and petty criminals. The Criminal Code defines mischief as willfully destroying property or obstructing its use. Yet we're supposed to believe that political protest deserves harsher treatment than sexually assaulting a baby or possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images.The conditions are insane — for a whole year, these Canadians cannot leave their properties except for narrow exceptions. They can go to work, attend medical appointments, or participate in religious services. Once weekly, they get five hours to shop for necessities. They need written permission from a supervisor for any other travel. For the remainder of their sentences, they face curfews from 10 pm to 5 am. Plus 100 hours of community service..What a gross, sloppy, whiny judge, carrying out errands for the political establishment. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey rejected both the Crown's demand for years in prison and the defence's request for absolute discharges. Instead, she delivered this political compromise that pleases nobody but the powerful elites who want the convoy organizers punished. Her decision acknowledges the "significant and relevant" consequences Barber and Lich have already suffered. Yet she still imposed crushing restrictions that go far beyond what real criminals receive.Then there's the "victim find surcharge" — $400 for Barber, $200 for Lich. Not a bad cash grab, considering that most of the victim statements were likely fraudulent, drafted for completely different court cases. This legalized theft adds insult to injury, forcing protest organizers to pay for a justice system that's weaponized against them.The political establishment wants to make examples of Lich and Barber. They want to send a message that dissent will be crushed. Protest against government policies will be treated more harshly than violent sexual crimes against children. Justice Perkins-McVey claimed, “Politics has no place inside this courtroom.” Yet her decision reinforces the very political persecution she denies..OLDCORN: No, we don’t ‘honour martyrs'.Canadians should be outraged at this two-tiered justice system. We should be disgusted that our government seeks longer sentences for protest organizers than for child predators and violent criminals. The persecution of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber isn't about justice — it's about silencing political opposition. It's about warning Canadians what happens when they challenge the established order.If we allow this political persecution to stand, we surrender our rights to a justice system that has abandoned equal treatment under the law. The Freedom Convoy organizers may have broken laws, but their punishment far exceeds their crimes — especially when compared to the leniency shown to truly dangerous offenders. This isn't justice. It's political vengeance, and every Canadian who values freedom should condemn it.