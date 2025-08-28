EDITORIAL: Bring back the Eskimos

It’s been five years since the Edmonton Eskimos became the Edmonton Elks, a name still doesn't sit right — and isn't even grammatically correct.The rebrand has received criticism from longtime fans, many Inuit, and those who understand that a football team is more than just a logo — it’s a living symbol of community, grit and tradition.The name "Eskimos" wasn't chosen lightly. It was adopted over a century ago to honour the "perseverance and hardiness of Inuit culture," according to the team itself in a 2020 statement during its consultation process with northern communities..THOMAS: Calgary's birthday celebrations an exercise in wokeness.The franchise didn't just slap the name on a jersey — it built a legacy around it. Fourteen Grey Cup championships and decades of community outreach later, its fan base stretches from the Arctic to the Rockies.Nevertheless, in the summer of 2020, the name was dropped under pressure from corporate sponsors and activists. Boston Pizza and Belairdirect threatened to pull support unless the team took decisive action. The Washington Redskins had just announced their own rebrand, and the dominoes were falling. Edmonton was next..Ironically, the name wasn't offensive to most Inuit. In fact, a majority were against the change. A whopping 78% of western Arctic Inuit surveyed opposed altering the team name, while in Nunavut, that number was 55%. Former Northwest Territories MLA Herbert Nakimayak said, "I'm proud to be Eskimo myself," and NHL alumnus Jordan Tootoo echoed that sentiment, calling the name "not objectionable." These aren't fringe voices — they're respected members of the community.So why was the name changed? Because in today’s climate, perception trumps reality. The word "eskimo" was deemed problematic by people who don't live in the north, don't identify as Inuit, and don't understand the cultural context. Many of those at the forefront of the crusade to rid Edmonton's team of their name were white liberals with no skin in the game. ."Change your name. That’s a start," singer Jann Arden wrote in 2020. "I made a terrible mistake a few years ago — using this derogatory word in what I thought was a harmless, non offinsive[sic] way — I WAS WRONG. Be better.".MASON: To leave or not to leave, that is the question.The activists shouted, the sponsors folded, and the team caved — but Edmonton didn't. The city still remembers. Earlier this year, Edmonton Elks president Chris Morris extended an olive branch to those upset about the change, announcing that the franchise would slowly begin embracing its past again. "We are going to be proud of the Eskimo era of this franchise," Morris said, adding that the team would restore the locker room sign reading, "Once an Eskimo, always an Eskimo." The fire truck that once circled the field after touchdowns was also slated to bear the Eskimos name again..The team isn't ditching "Elks" — but it's done pretending the Eskimos never existed.That's a start. But it's not enough.The name "Eskimos" was never just a label. It was a badge of honour. It represented the toughness of northern life, the resilience of Edmonton's people, and the unity of fans across the land. It was a name that meant something then, and still does now.Changing it didn't make the team more inclusive. It made it less connected. Ticket sales have slumped, fans grit their teeth when asked about the name, and while younger supporters may wear antlers, older fans still wear green and gold with "Eskimos" stitched across their backs..HANNAFORD: The making of revolution in Alberta....The Elks may be the name on the scoreboard, but the Eskimos are the name in fans' hearts, and if the team truly wants to honour its legacy, it should go all the way.Restore the name, reclaim the pride, and remind the country that Edmonton stands by its own — not by the whims of distant corporations or Twitter mobs.Once the Eskimos, always the Eskimos.