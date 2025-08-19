EDITORIAL: Canada shut out: Carney’s absence in Washington is a national humiliation

Where was Canada when the world gathered in Washington to decide the future of Ukraine? Where was our prime minister when President Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer took historic steps toward peace?Nowhere.Mark Carney wasn’t even in the room. He wasn’t across the street. He wasn’t at the table with our allies. He was in Ottawa, talking trade with Doug Ford. While the world was moving toward ending a brutal war, our prime minister was playing provincial politics. That is not leadership — it is surrender..CSIS turns to 'Pride Season,' prompting questions about its mandate.Canada didn’t miss the invite. We weren’t invited.Let’s be clear. This wasn’t a scheduling conflict. This wasn’t a diplomatic oversight. Canada wasn’t wanted.The White House invited the heavyweights: the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, NATO, the European Commission. Our so-called “global finance genius” prime minister didn’t even make the list. That is a slap in the face — not just to Mark Carney, but to every Canadian..For decades, Canada had a reputation as a serious middle power. Pearson’s peacekeeping, Mulroney’s stand against apartheid, Harper’s moral clarity on Israel. But under Trudeau and now Carney, we’re the kid at the back of the classroom, waiting to be told what happened after the bell rang.Carney’s defenders are already spinning. They’ll say tariffs matter. They’ll say protecting our economy comes first. Nonsense. A strong economy means nothing if our allies treat us as expendable.You don’t get trade respect from Washington by staying home. You get it by being a serious partner in defence and diplomacy. And Carney’s government has failed on both counts..BERNARDO: Grandfathering is slow-motion confiscation.NATO has begged Canada to meet its 2% defence spending pledge. Instead, Ottawa dithers, lectures, and throws billions at climate schemes while our military crumbles. The bill for that neglect came due: Canada was shut out of the most important security talks in a generation.President Donald Trump, painted by the left as reckless, was the one pulling Europe together, pushing for talks with Russia, and demanding action to stop civilian casualties. Trump looked like the statesman. Macron and Starmer looked like statesmen.Carney? He looked like a clerk in the wrong office. A spectator. A footnote..And if you think Vladimir Putin didn’t notice Canada’s absence, think again. Weakness invites aggression. Silence is surrender.This isn’t about one missed meeting. This is about whether Canada matters in the world at all. Right now, we don’t. And unless Canadians demand better, we won’t.We need a government that invests in defence, not vanity projects. A government that takes NATO seriously. A government that shows up..STIRLING: Central banks use wildly unrealistic report to set climate 'damage function' markets.Mark Carney may be content running a Canada that waits by the phone for scraps from Washington. Conservatives cannot be. Canadians must not be.Because if this fiasco proved anything, it’s this: when history is being written, Canada isn’t even holding the pen. We’ve been erased.