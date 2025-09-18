EDITORIAL: Canada's catch-and-release justice system is failing you

Canadians are living in fear. They lock their doors, avoid downtown streets, and worry about their children's safety. This isn't the country we built. This isn't normal. Yet our Liberal federal government continues to coddle violent repeat offenders instead of protecting law-abiding citizens.The numbers don't lie. A recent study from New York — which has implemented similar bail reforms to Canada — found that repeat violent felons re-offend at a staggering 66.6% rate when released under lenient bail policies. Even more alarming, these same offenders were 60.7% more likely to commit firearms offenses while out on bail. This isn't a theory. This isn't speculation. This is what happens when governments prioritize criminal rights over public safety..EDITORIAL: Afraid to speak: Canada’s quiet majority is biting its tongue.Our justice system has become a joke among those who exploit it. The federal government's changes to the Criminal Code haven't fixed the problem. They've made it worse. Last year's much-touted bail reforms did nothing to stop the revolving door for violent offenders. Police arrest them. Courts release them. They offend again. The cycle continues while innocent Canadians suffer the consequences.The government will tell you they've created "reverse onus" provisions for serious offences. What does that mean in plain English? It means they've made it slightly harder for repeat violent offenders to get bail. But only slightly. The burden shifts to the accused to show why they should be released. But here's the catch: the system still lets them out. Again and again..Canadians aren't asking for complicated solutions. They want simple justice: If you commit violent crimes repeatedly, you should go to prison for a long time. It's that straightforward.We need mandatory minimum sentences for repeat violent offenders. Not suggestions. Not guidelines. Minimum sentences that mean something. The federal government must amend the Criminal Code to ensure that criminals who repeatedly commit violent offences face serious consequences..EDITORIAL: Teachers who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination forfeit their right to teach .We also need to protect what matters most: our schools, our places of worship, our community spaces. These should be safe zones where families feel protected. Right now, they're not. The recent attack on a school in Ontario proves that. We need stronger laws that create enhanced penalties for targeting these vulnerable locations.Behind every statistic is a human story. A victim who didn't deserve what happened to them. A family torn apart by violence. A community living in fear. This isn't abstract. This is real life in today's Canada..The federal government seems more concerned about the "rights" of violent criminals than the safety of your family. They'll give you talking points about "systemic factors" and "rehabilitation." But they won't tell you the truth: Some criminals are too dangerous to be released. Some people cannot be "rehabilitated.”The government's own data shows the problem. The amendment to the Criminal Code regarding intimate partner violence acknowledges that repeat offenders pose a special threat. The legislation states clearly that those with previous convictions for violence should face stricter bail conditions. But this thinking needs to extend to all violent crime, not just specific categories..EDITORIAL: Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination is not journalism.The solutions are staring us in the face.We need to keep violent offenders in jail by implementing mandatory minimum sentences for repeat violent crimes. It’s time to fix our bail system to prioritize public safety over criminal convenience. We need to create safe spaces with enhanced protections for schools and places of worship. Give police and other law enforcement the funding they need instead of making their jobs harder with red tape..Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's government weakened our justice system at every turn, and new Prime Minister Mark Carney has done nothing about it since getting elected. All they've done is made it harder to put criminals behind bars and easier for them to get out. This isn't progressive. It's dangerous.Canadians deserve better. They deserve to feel safe in their communities. They deserve a justice system that justice actually means something. They deserve protection from predators who would do them harm..EDITORIAL: Manitoba minister’s hate-fuelled comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination show she’s unfit for office.It's time to get tough on crime. It's time to put Canadians first. The federal government must strengthen the Criminal Code now — before more innocent people get hurt.The future of our communities depends on it.